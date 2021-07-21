Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $17.82 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

