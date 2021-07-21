Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ POTX opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $29.50.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.