Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 85,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,604 shares.The stock last traded at $27.62 and had previously closed at $27.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

