Golar LNG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,640% compared to the average volume of 1,160 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

