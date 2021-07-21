Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 267,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

