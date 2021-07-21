Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,901 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 830.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 330,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 294,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

