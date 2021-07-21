Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Gray Television worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 50.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 14.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

