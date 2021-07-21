Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,354 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of MRC Global worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MRC Global by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.