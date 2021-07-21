Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.92 Million Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 215.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,371 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,303 shares of company stock worth $37,946,330. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

