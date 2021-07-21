Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 110,616 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,616 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 2.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $19.98.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

