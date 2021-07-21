Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,023 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

