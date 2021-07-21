Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $26,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $8,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $4,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. 4,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.