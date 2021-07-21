Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,869 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $107,008,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $49,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

