Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -235.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

