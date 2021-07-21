Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

