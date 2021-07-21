Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 556.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $60,441,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

MAN stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

