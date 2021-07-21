Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.76. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

