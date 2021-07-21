Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 50,662 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

