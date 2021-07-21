Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,641 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Guess’ by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Guess’ by 60.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

