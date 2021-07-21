Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 15,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total value of $4,659,756.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,915 shares of company stock worth $17,451,734. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.