Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,610 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of SM Energy worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $38,565.00. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total transaction of $2,843,051.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,328 shares of company stock worth $3,188,041. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of SM opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.