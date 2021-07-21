Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,275 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Littelfuse accounts for 1.2% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Littelfuse worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $4.78 on Wednesday, hitting $250.45. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,246. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

