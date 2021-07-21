Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $61.59 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 3.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $61,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,739. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

