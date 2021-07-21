Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

