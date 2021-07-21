Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 0.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,817,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Etsy by 12,903.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,753 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.86. The company had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,876 shares of company stock worth $11,882,958. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.