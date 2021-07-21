Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 131,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $6,582,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 111,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,884. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion and a PE ratio of -59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

