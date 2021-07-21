Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $258.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.