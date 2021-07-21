Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Raymond James by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

