Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $339.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

