Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,861 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.