Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ameren were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

