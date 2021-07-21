Gregory M. Glenn Sells 5,654 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08.

Shares of NVAX opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.66.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $121,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

