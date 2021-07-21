Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Griffon stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 6,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,174. Griffon has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Griffon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Griffon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

