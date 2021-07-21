Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on GBOOY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.7959 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

