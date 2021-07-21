Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Up 3.1%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.08. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

Separately, HSBC cut Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $3.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

