Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Shares of GH opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $5,306,013. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,952,000 after buying an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

