Guggenheim Analysts Give Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) a $1,442.63 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,460.22.

SHOP opened at $1,524.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.50, a PEG ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,342.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

