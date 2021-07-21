Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.0 days.

Shares of HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 on Wednesday. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

