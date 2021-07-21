Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.0 days.
Shares of HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 on Wednesday. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.
About Haitian International
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.