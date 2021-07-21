Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after buying an additional 500,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,908,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,384,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after buying an additional 974,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.