Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of Halma stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.