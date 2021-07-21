Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $51.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.