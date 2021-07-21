Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWC opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

