Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $21.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 35,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 130.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 89,228 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

