Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Up to $19.01

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $19.78. Harsco shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Harsco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

