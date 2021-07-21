HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $252.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

