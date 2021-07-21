HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $247.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

NYSE HCA opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $252.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,090 shares of company stock worth $69,156,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

