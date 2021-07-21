HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $252.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.78. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $252.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

