Head to Head Analysis: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) & TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TIM pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIM and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.63 $357.68 million $0.75 15.04 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TIM and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Summary

TIM beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services. In addition, the company offers digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; and handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

