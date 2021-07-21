Head to Head Review: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) vs. PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PROS alerts:

This table compares PROS and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -30.82% -55.89% -10.86% BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31%

PROS has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROS and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $252.42 million 7.76 -$76.98 million ($1.26) -35.13 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -19.03

BTRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROS and BTRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 1 2 2 0 2.20 BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88

PROS presently has a consensus target price of $42.40, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. BTRS has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.56%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than PROS.

Summary

BTRS beats PROS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company offers PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, a solution that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, a group revenue optimization solution, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Airline Shopping for airlines' shopping, pricing, and repricing solutions; PROS Airline Merchandising, which sells ancillary services, including extra baggage, legroom, and other services; and PROS Airline Retail for airlines to optimize the user experience throughout the traveler journey. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.