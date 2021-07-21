Head-To-Head Survey: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) vs. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -114.43% Otonomy -22,255.17% -83.02% -48.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Otonomy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Otonomy has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 378.57%. Given Otonomy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 49.55 -$7.72 million ($3.66) -0.81 Otonomy $270,000.00 366.97 -$44.73 million ($1.10) -1.59

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy. Otonomy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otonomy beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time. Its product candidates include BPX-601, BPX-603, and Rivo-cel (rivogenlecleucel, formerly known as BPX-501). The company was founded by Kevin M. Slawin and David M. Spencer on July 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. In addition, the company develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

